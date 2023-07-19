bUCKLAND Community Playpark Project is looking for volunteers to help run its ‘Water or Wine’ Stall at the RAF Harrowbeer weekend on August 19 and 20.
The stall is designed to generate funds for new equipment for the village playpark. Organisation will be sorted beforehand; volunteers are sought solely to run the stall on the day. In addition to raising funds, village residents have also recently been cleaning the park’s appartus, repainting equipment and restaining wood and speaking with local children about things they would like to see in the park.
If you can spare an hour or two to help, see the organising team’s Facebook post, which can be accessed using web link: https://rb.gy/xp6zk