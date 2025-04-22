A lost walker who was hiking near the Quintin’s Man area on north Dartmoor was rescued last Friday evening in appalling weather conditions.
North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team were called by the police on the evening of Friday, April 18 to go to a walker caught out by Good Friday’s heavy rain and high winds.
Seventeen team members set out from Sand Pits above Okehampton where they parked up in their Land Rovers – they located the hiker just after 10pm using GPS.
The walker was uninjured and had been sheltered behind a hut with plenty of food and water. They were soaked through, despite wearing waterproofs. Replacement warm clothing and new waterproofs were provided to the hiker who was then escorted back to the waiting vehicles.