Darren Jarvis, council planning enforcement officer, said the council received a complaint through a councillor that the buddleia was damaging the ‘amenity’ of the village and preventing access down an alleyway ownned by Mr Chucher between his house and a shop. He visited the site to look at the ‘excessive’ buddleia and a contested mural on Mr Churcher’s alleyway wall (the subject of a later hearing). He later served a compliance order on Mr Churcher which had a deadline of September 2022 which was not met and a later check earlier this year showed the buddleia was still not cut back.