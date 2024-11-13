A spate of thefts has hit Bere Alston with gardening and grass-cutting equipment being taken.
In the past week allotment holders have reported their on-site sheds and storage units broken into and some say equipment was taken.
Meanwhile, thieves broke into the works equipment store of Bere Ferrers Parish Council.
A council spokesman said: “It is sad to report that the parish council's work store, located in High Cross Cemetery, Bere Alston was broken into overnight on Tuesday to Wednesday November 12-13, and equipment and tools stolen, including a lawnmower, hedge cutter, strimmer, drill and charger, leaf blower, pressure washer and other items.
The council is asking for anyone with information on the thefts and who saw anything suspiciously to please get in touch. Anyone who can help trace and recover the items is asked to either email the council clerk on [email protected] or call on 01822 840748, or report to police on 101.
Meanwhile, one allotment owner was alerted by a a neighbouring holder that others had suffered break-ins.
She said: “Just a note to all friends on Facebook that have an allotment. I just had a call to say from a neighbouring gardener to say all pretty much all sheds have been broken into – locks smashed off etc.” She checked and, despite the damage, found nothing had been stolen.
“Nothing was taken which I can’t understand so please check your sheds and plots. Obviously, there are some mindless idiots hitting the allotments on the chance they will find something worth taking.”
Another said: “Our shed has been broken into and a small rotovator stolen.”