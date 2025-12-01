The Christmas Light Up Tractor Run is to once again bring festive cheer to Bere Ferrers and Bere Alston while raising community funds.
Organised by Bere Alston Carnival Committee, the rally is on Saturday, December 13.
Tractor owners are urged to join the parade and decorate their vehicles for the best-dressed tractor competition, while spectators are invited to watch the colourful, musical parade pass their streets.
The rally starts at 6pm from Bere Alston Bowling Club via Alexandra Drive, Sherrell Park, Weir Quay and Station Road, The Plough and Hensbury Lane in Bere Ferrers, returning via Fore Street, Pounds Park, Broad Park Road and Bedford Street, to finish at the bowling club at 7.20pm.
The proceeds, from driver entry fees, will be distributed to community groups by April next year.
