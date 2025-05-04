Everyone is welcome to attend a ceremonial lighting of a VE Day beacon on Thursday evening (May 8) to mark the eightieth anniversary of the WWII victory in Europe.
The beacon will be lit at 9.30pm by Bere Ferrers Parish Council in the grounds of Bere Alston Bowling Club as part of a national chain of VE Day beacons and fires.
After the lighting, the Rev Nick Law will lead with prayers and this will be followed by the playing of the Last Post and Reveille by Peter Hurdwell of the Tavistock Stannary Brass Band.
This event is part of a week of national and local commemorations. The beacons symbolise the light of peace that emerged from the darkness of war.