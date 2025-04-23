A former soldier battling a disease affecting his balance, walking and vision is taking on a 200-mile bike ride to mark Victory in Europe’s eightieth anniversary.
Grant Harvey, who has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) is taking on the challenge (hard enough without his illness) as part of the servicemen’s charity Help for Heroes' (H4H) VE Day commemorations.
Grant, 52, of Okehampton, takes on the daunting challenge – the H4H Big Battlefield Bike Ride from June 17-21 following the path of WW2 Allied Forces to Rheine, Germany, to commemorate those who lost their lives in World War II and in memory of a close friend.
Grant said: “I know it’s going to be tough. My condition means that I get tired more easily. But my friend who lost his life earlier this year, completed this bike ride challenge every year – and I want to do it to honour him, remember those who fought to defend our country, and to raise much-needed funds for Help for Heroes.”
He joined the army aged 23 and spent six years as a Royal Army Ordnance Corp driver, before switching to the Royal Military Police. He served for 26 years, and was training for deployment to Afghanistan when he was diagnosed with MS and medically discharged from the Army aged 39.
H4H has provided Grant with equipment to help with everyday life, including a wheelchair, and a specially adapted wheelchair in which he plays wheelchair rugby for his local club.
He has also taken on a role as a H4H ambassador for the charity, which he said has given him renewed purpose. Until 2015, Grant was also part of the combined armed forces disabled ski team where he gained a paralympic classification and competed all over Europe.
Grant added: “Living with MS is hard and losing a job I loved was particularly difficult. Help for Heroes has helped me to come to terms with this and helped me feel part of something. I know I’ll be supported by other people on the ride. When I cross the finish line, I will be thinking of my friend and it will be really emotional.
“I feel proud to be doing something to make sure the sacrifices of those who fought in World War II are remembered. There’s going to a historian on hand during the ride, telling us about key moments and locations. I know for many veterans, the challenges didn’t end when the war ended – just as they don’t for those who have served more recently.”
This year’s Big Battlefield Bike Ride starts at Wellington Barracks, London, near Buckingham Palace. The ride provides a unique opportunity for participants to reflect on past sacrifices while supporting those who continue to live with the impact of military service.
MS is a lifelong condition caused by the immune system affecting the brain and nerves .
H4H provides life-changing services for veterans and their families, from physical and mental health care, to help with welfare and medical needs.