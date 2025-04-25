Sophie said: “I’ve owned Lily since she was a foal and we’ve done everything together. She’s seven now and we mainly compete in showing and go hunting on Exmoor together. Lily is one of four Irish Draught full siblings we have, I mainly show the younger ones In-Hand. This is the first time we’ve done Search for a Star, we mainly compete in local and county shows although we qualified for the London Horse Show last year and took 7th place! I work as a nurse and swapped shifts to come to the qualifier today.”