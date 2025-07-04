Bere Alston is a riot of blooming colour interspersed with fun scarecrows for the annual Britain in Bloom competition.
The village is hoping to keep up its excellent record in the national contest to find the most beautiful florally-decorated village. Because of its prize-winning green-fingered skills it is competing in the ‘champion of champions’ category.
Last year they scooped a gold award as the ‘best large village category’ in the South West regional final of the RHS Britain in Bloom (BIB) competition.
Last week (on Wednesday, July 2) BIB judge Jane Pagano toured the village attractions and was given a formal presentation of how the team geminated and potted on the plants for the entry.
The organisers include Dr Frances Howard, Liz McQueen, Jeanette Englefield, Lynn Faulkner, Jane Poulton and Sharon Wolstenholme.
Cllr Peter Crozier Bere Ferrers Parish Council vice-chair, said: “Entering Britain in Bloom brings the village together and instills a sense of community pride to achieve such an amazing outcome with lots of people involved. The village looks stunning with glorious flower arrangements in tubs on every corner and humorous scarecrows popping up in unexpected places.
“This is an eighteenth century ex-mining village – a former working place – and is not a typical chocolate box village. So, to beautify it in the way the team has is a great achievement. They have set themselves a high standard from previous years to match, but, with the support of residents I’m sure they will do well again. Whatever the result, the village has something to be proud of.”
The BIB judge was told how the entry was a community effort with various groups and residents supporting the organising team including the train station – with its flowers arranged by Bere Alston Scouts, the fire station, the social club, bowls club and allotments. The scarecrow competition was introduced last year to add a light-hearted element to the entry and widened resident participation.
Benefits of the competition include the involvement of the school through the BIB team donating five trees, gardening tools, compost, bedding plants and showing pupils how to garden by reusing materials and water. Allotment users also join in, growing plants for displays and excess vegetables are given to the community charity food project.
Dr Frances Howard, the team’s sustainability and environmental lead, said BIB prioritised environmentally-friendly gardening methods which included recycling materials, using homegrown plants and encouraging wildlife.
She said: “Being an environmentally-friendly competition project has become more important over the years for Britain in Bloom and Bere Alston has been at the forefront of this move because we already take biodiversity seriously and have seen wildlife increase since we have taken steps to encourage insects, slow worms and hedgehogs.”
Village BIB team member Liz McQueen said: “The judge was very impressed with the effort everyone had put in, and said the the whole village looked lovely.”
The scarecrow competition results were: Winner – the couple sitting on a bench in Maynard Park; second – old lady sitting on a chair reading on Lockeridge Road; and third – the bowler outside the bowling club.
