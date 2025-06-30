The Bedford Hotel was awarded ‘most innovative savoury cream tea’ for chef Raoul’s inspired take on a Waldorf Salad: a Quicke’s cheddar and nigella seed scone accompanied by an apple, grape and verjus jam, Devon blue cheese butter cream, walnuts, pickled celery with an apple crisp and mustard cress. The judges’ verdict was “not only did it taste delicious but the presentation and construction of the dish was excellent”.