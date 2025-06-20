A very old orchard has a new fruitful future promised under the guidance of a specialist community group.
The seventeenth-century Bere Ferrers orchard was officially handed to the Tavy and Tamar Apple Group at a ceremonial signing in the shade of the apple trees on Friday (June 20).
Bere Ferrers Parish Council, which leases the orchard from Devon County Council, has sub-let the orchard to the Tavy and Tamar Apple Group for a minimal rent under the condition it maintains the orchard.
The group is well-known on the Bere Peninsula for its community apple events which celebrate the fruit. The events include the autumnal Bere Apple Fest which is a family day out and includes pressing apples to make apple juice for selling to raise funds for local causes.
The orchard had been rented by a private owner who looked after the 40 apple trees and other mixed fruit trees, including planting saplings to regenerate it.
Although the boughs are heavy with new fruit, the trees sit in increasingly overgrown land with some old wooden structures and a shed.
Graham Reed, of the apple group, said: “This is a significant moment for the apple group because the orchard is a valuable asset for the community. It fits into our philosophy and activities of celebrating all things to do with apples.
“We hope to increase access for everyone to the orchard and spread understanding and appreciation of the origins and value of apples.
“First there needs to be a survey of what we have here, of which apple types we have and what state they are in, then we can plan maintenance such as pruning and any planting.”
The orchard has Bramley, Blenheim Orange, and American Mother apple types. It is bounded by sites of special scientific interest and provides a habitat for more than 20 bird species.
