Building on the geography work they completed last term, pupils used their knowledge of local maps and landscapes to guide a six-kilometre walk through fields, over stiles and along moorland pathways. Thanks to donations, the children raised £389.
Families joined in alongside their children, with a few very well-behaved dogs keeping pace too.
The ramble began with a short prayer led by local Reverend Andy Bowden before the group set off towards the moors.
Pupils rose to the challenge of muddy tracks, uneven terrain and changing gradients. The views from Long Ash were a highlight, where children saw tors and other physical features they had studied. They enjoyed kicking through leaves, climbing over logs and discovering the landscape first-hand.
The two-hour ramble was an impressive achievement for pupils, especially the youngest children in Pippin Class who took many more steps to keep up.
The final stretch included a stream crossing and a route through a working farm before returning to the school grounds, where hot chocolate, cakes and squash waited as a well-earned celebration. The school thanked everyone who attended or donated.
Debbie Nunn, headteacher at St Andrews CofE Academy, said: “This was a fantastic example of how learning can extend far beyond the classroom. Our children showed resilience, curiosity and great team spirit. It was wonderful to see families join us and support an important cause.”
Tracey Cleverly, CEO of Learning Academy Partnership, said: “The children explored their local environment with confidence and joy, and the whole community came together to make the event a success. It is heartening to see such strong engagement from pupils, families and staff.”
