Christine James, a school governor, is also former chair and vice-chairman of the school’s Parent Teacher and Friends Association. She also volunteers with the school’s toddler group, a valuable local resource which helps reduce isolation among some of the local parents who would otherwise have limited social contact due to their family responsibilities: “I had two children at this school, they’ve left now, but that was when I became a governor. I was asked by the chairman of the governors and I initially came to see what a meeting was like and then took up a position when it became available.“I’m interested in education and have a degree in financial issues and want to use these interests and skills do the best for the children that I can. I’ve been a governor for ten years now and was also a vice-chair of the governors.We need seven governors out of 14 in total.