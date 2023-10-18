Horrabridge Primary and Nursery School is looking to recruit new governors to join its committed and enthusiastic governing body. The school needs at least seven governors, out of 14 in total, to attend monthly full governing body meetings. All governors support the board to carry out its important duties strategically managing the children and staff of Horrabridge Primary and Nursery School.
Hannah Downing, deputy headteacher, said: “Horrabridge Primary and Nursery School is well-known for its inclusive polices towards learning and personal development, including sport and academic subjects.
“So, whatever needs our children have, we cater for their individual requirements and all staff and governors and volunteers look for the potential of each individual and enable them to achieve the best they can.
“We have a great pastoral approach which includes the whole school, each child is known as an individual by all the staff. We all know each child’s name, they are not just another pupil to us. So, we need governors to support this special ethos in order to continue to give the best to our school.”
Christine James, a school governor, is also former chair and vice-chairman of the school’s Parent Teacher and Friends Association. She also volunteers with the school’s toddler group, a valuable local resource which helps reduce isolation among some of the local parents who would otherwise have limited social contact due to their family responsibilities: “I had two children at this school, they’ve left now, but that was when I became a governor. I was asked by the chairman of the governors and I initially came to see what a meeting was like and then took up a position when it became available.“I’m interested in education and have a degree in financial issues and want to use these interests and skills do the best for the children that I can. I’ve been a governor for ten years now and was also a vice-chair of the governors.We need seven governors out of 14 in total.
“Anyone seriously considering it needs to have some spare time and preferably come into the school regularly, so they keep in touch, get to know staff, other governors, children and be up to speed with the issues.
“You also need to have a strong desire for the school to be a great place for the children and believe in our ethos of providing support for each individual child.
“I am the safeguarding lead for the governors and oversee the safeguarding issues and I also look after the Early Years. You also have to have the confidence as a person to question staff and others about what is happening in school if you are concerned about anything.
“Staff pay and performance issues come under the governors’ remit. We don’t expect people to become governors without help. There’s general training for all governors and subject-specific training for different responsibilities.”
Sarah Burke is a former vice-chair of HPNS governing board an ex teacher at another school. “I had a different perspective as a governor, having been a teacher. All governors have different strengths and experience and skills, which makes a board of governors an effective body. It’s really a powerful and effective role because you make big decisions about recruitment and finances. These are very important issues, considering it’s an unpaid role.
“The relationship between the governors and the school is a key one. As a governor you are supporting the school be the best it can for the children.
“I am very proud of the role I played in helping bringing astroturf to the school and bringing the nursery into the school, so it’s integrated into the school management.”
Information on Horrabridge School governors: https://www.horrabridge-primary.devon.sch.uk/governor-information-documents/