Devon Wildlife Trust has designed a new activity pack.
The team have been busy putting the elements together.
With 30 pages of pine marten-inspired puzzles, games, crafts and fun, it is aimed at children aged three to ten and great for all weathers. It can be used straight from a phone or tablet or printed out.
Devon Wildlife Trust is calling for feedback of all those trying it out as to what their favourite activity is.
The Two Moors Pine Marten Project has been made possible with support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and thanks to National Lottery players.
The project is working to restore healthy pine marten populations in the South West of England.