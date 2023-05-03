Parish councillors and local volunteers have been working hard to make the village look a little more appealing. This includes replacing the bus shelter seat and planting flower pots with help from West Devon Borough Councillor Mark Renders and Princetown Primary School pupils. The memorial green benches will be replaced, after refurbishment in Dartmoor Prison. Additionally, ‘Tidy Princetown’ volunteers meet on the first Sunday of the month, from the post office at 10am, for one hour’s tidying.