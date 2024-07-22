Fitness is the new craze in Bere Alton as villagers take delivery of new exercise equipment.
The two resistance pieces come on top of the popular new rounders group and as funding is sought to transform the dilapidated sports pavilion into a hub for sport, games and fitness.
The exercise equipment cost £15,000 (funded by Sport England and the former Bere Alston Recreation Park Charity) on the recreation park off The Down. It was bought after a Bere Ferrers Parish Council survey on what villagers wanted.
Parish councillor Dave Pengelly said: “Villagers increasingly want ways of spending their leisure time doing something active and keeping fit. So, we have these two fitness pieces and we now have a Wednesday rounders session which is increasing in popularity. If they prove popular we could buy more equipment. Anyone wanting to play rounders can come to the rec at 7pm. Children must be joined by an adult.”