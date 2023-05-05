Residents of Tavistock and the surrounding areas are getting ready to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III this weekend.
Allen Lewis, a Tavistock Town Councillor and ardent royalist, has adorned his house on Parkwood Road with Union Jack flags and will be celebrating the coronation tomorrow with his family. He encourages everyone to get involved with the celebrations; there are celebrations in Bedford Square tomorrow and street parties throughout the town on Sunday.
Allen said: 'I've always loved the Royal Family. Ever since I was a small child we just grew up with the Queen. It wasn't that long after the war when my parents lived in an army prefab after the war where we were brought up. I love what the Royal family stands for, it's so important for the country.'