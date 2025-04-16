The day victory was declared in World War Two, Mavis Connor remembers the joy of all the neighbours.
Now, 89, Mavis, of Tavistock, was just nine, but shared in the celebrations 80 years ago. She then lived in Harrow, London, having been evacuated twice.
The Royal Navy veteran said: “I was only young, but I remember all the neighbours having a street party. They put lots of tables outside in the road and everyone made food. But there wasn’t much in the way of party food because of rationing. We were lucky to have jam sandwiches. Then they organised races and I loved that because I’ve always been a fast runner. It was great fun and everyone was happy.”
She lived with her parents and twin sister Janet in a small terraced home in Stoke Newington. At the outbreak of war they were rushed out of London in common with many thousands of other children and mothers.
However, that was seen as an overreaction when bombing failed to materialise and they went back home. But they were forced to leave home a second time on their own when the Blitz began, later joined by their parents and grandparents who were bombed out of their homes.
Mavis said: “I lived in Stoke Newington in London and was a month off turning four years old when the war broke out. I remember sitting on the kerb watching while the men put an Anderson shelter in the garden.
“Me and my twin sister Janet were evacuated on September 3 in 1939, just as the war was starting. We went to live in Northampton but were sent back home at Christmas as it was claimed we were in a false war.
“We were then sent to live with my aunt in Peterborough. My grandparents soon followed us there as their house was bombed and they had to be dug out of the wreckage.
“My aunt had a son in his early twenties who was serving in the navy. I remember him bringing bananas home which we had never tried before. I didn’t like them. War rations were horrible, apart from powdered egg which I ate once a week.”
The family had a Morrison shelter in the kitchen which was where they had to sleep at night with tablecloths draped over in case of a bomb blast, in the hope it would protect against shrapnel.
“My parents house in Stoke Newington was also bombed and they moved to Harrow and rented a house for 19 shillings a week. Other houses in the street were bombed but this one wasn’t, and me and my sister returned there after the war.”
Mavis served in the Royal Navy as an aircraft technician where she excelled at running in athletics competitions for the service. She married a senior rating from Plymouth, so they lived there.
Mavis’ father served in both world wars and was injured in both too. He was stationed at Bude and trained artillery gunners who shot at targets pulled along by the planes.
She will be joining in a special event marking VE Day 80 at her shared home.