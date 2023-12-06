A PEACEFUL public garden in Tavistock has been blacked out by vandals who have ripped down Christmas lights, sparking anger.
Last week the vandals struck at Tavistock Community Sensory Garden when they pulled down a damaged the lights from the centrepiece Christmas tree donated and erected by South West Lakes Trust voluteers. Garden head gardener, Sally Whitfield and another of the trustees, chairman Richard Jones, decorated it.
Three days later, though, the lights and connecting box from two sets were discovered strewn on the ground near the tree.
Whoever felt it was a good idea to tear down the lights appears to have been oblivious the risk of electrocution, said Richard Jones, because the live connections were exposed to the air. The incident has been reported to police and the garden trustees are now deciding whether or not to put replacement lights on the tree.
Richard added: “Although the sensory garden has suffered vandalism in the past, it is particularly disappointing this should take place at Christmas when the sight of Christmas tree lights in public spaces helps people to remember loved ones and those suffering in other ways throughout the world.”
He added that the sensory garden is a valuable addition to the town used by groups and families.
Its importance to the town and the work that has gone into it was recently recognised with an Outstanding Award in the the RHS ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ scheme, with the RHS judge saying ‘this beautiful garden run and managed by local volunteers provides a relaxing space in Tavistock’.
Opened in 2017 by Angela Rippon the garden is well used for events, performances, meeting and relaxing.
Cllr Andy Hutton, Tavistock mayor, said: “It is so sad to hear yet again of vandalism to our Tavistock Sensory Garden.
“This small area in the Meadows was initially made a few years ago by volunteers and is run completely by volunteers and getting better every year. It is a joy to people of all ages and visitors to our town. It is so sad that some people who live in this town, whatever their ages or backgrounds decide to destroy the things that make Tavistock so special.
It is up to us all to encourage, all the people we know to look after this wonderful place and hopefully stop that small minority who just like damaging things. I love Christmas and hope volunteers at the sensory garden are not too demoralised by this. The vast majority of us really appreciate what these volunteers do.”
Stephen Hartley, of Tavistock, a bowls player with limited sight, said: “I have sat in the sensory garden several times before bowls match play to help me focus. It always looks pretty and good charitable people attend its needs. Because of my sight issues I’d see the lights at night. It’s sad that elements in society take pleasure in destroying something peaceful in our community.
“Those vandals may someday need a restful safe place to sit and contemplate life, I hope when they do no one has destroyed it for them. I feeel sad there is so much anger in people’s lives.”