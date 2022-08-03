Subscribe newsletter
TAMAR Valley singing group, Barrett’s Privateers have been performing to thousands in Brittany.
The group known for their impressive performances of sea shanties and traditional songs around the Tamar Valley have been representing Cornwall at the Festival Interceltique de Lorient in Brittany.
The celtic extravaganza which invites singers, musicians, dancers and artists from the eight Celtic nations to perform, is a musical spectacular attracting over 700,000 visitors each Summer.
Displaying their Cornish Celtic roots with pride, the Barrett’s Privateers have been performing to a crowd of thousands each night.
Cornwall Councillor for Callington, Andrew Long, one of the group’s singers said: ‘Performing each night in the huge Stade Du Moustoir stadium in central Lorient, to a crowd of up to 10,000 people, has been a daunting but hugely exciting experience. We were also honoured to take part in the Grand Parade on Sunday morning, with around 3,000 participants, waving national flags and in national dress, being cheered through the streets of Lorient by a crowd of 80,000 people — an event that was televised by the French Channel FR3.’
Gideon Barrett, another singer with the group echoed Andrew’s views and said: ‘It has been an incredible honour to represent Cornwall at such a prestigious event and we have been overwhelmed by such a warm reception wherever we have been.’
Having just released their successful debut album, Shed No Tears, the Celtic event has been the next stage for the group on their musical voyage.
Barrett’s Privateers will return to the Duchy next week ready to begin their series of gigs at festivals across the South West that will start at the end of the month.
