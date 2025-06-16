The Tamar Valley Fete proved a success on Saturday after Friday's heavy rain gave way to a pleasant day (June 14).
A small army of volunteers and helpers made the day on the playing field at St Ann’s Chapel go with a swing.
Ann Moore, from the Tamar Valley Fete committee, said: "We would like to thank the community for coming along and joining us. Whether you brought your handmade crafts or goods to sell, ran a community stand to highlight your cause or brought your family and friends to enjoy the day, without you we would not have been a success."
Entertainment was provided by Keliwik Golowi, Launceston Tae Kwon-Do, the Moondance Studio and on stage, the Copper Valley School choir and the Stone River Band.
The Rifle Volunteer landlord Paul Tarplee and his family and staff provided equipment and support for everyone and the bar on the day, The Tamar Teasers served up homemade cake and drinks and committee members’ stalls included homegrown plants and a teddy tombola.
The Trapp family were key to proceedings. Ken Trapp was “ the backbone of everything 'fete' from bollards, barrier”, Joanne Trapp was thanked for “for becoming our official black bin bag lady... sorting rubbish and anything else thrown at her” and Amy Trapp named “outright star” as she did everything from taking pictures to running the raffle and manning the gates.
“All day long from my vantage point I saw this young lady in a pink hi-vis dashing about,” said committee member Ann.
Ann added that "now the tea tents had been folded and put away until next year" new volunteers were being sought to come along and join in the fun.
"We always ask for more each year as we grow, so please consider joining us next year, we're a great bunch,” she added.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.