With Valentine’s Day not far away, the Horrabridge Love Your Neighbour Church wants to share the love this February with free cupcakes for loved ones.
If you would like to nominate a loved one who lives in Horrabridge to receive free cupcakes, you can message the Love Your Neighbour Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/horrabridgelyn
You can also indicate if you would like a personal message to be written too.
Nominations must be submitted no later than Friday, February 3 for deliveries to take place on Wednesday, February 8.