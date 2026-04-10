USED coffee pods are now being accepted at recycling centres across Devon, including Tavistock and Okehampton.
From this week Devon County Council are accepting the items at its Household Waste Recycling Centres.
The pods will go on to be recycled and produce renewable energy and other products.
It follows a new a new partnership with Podback, the coffee pod recycling service, and SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK Ltd, who operate Devon County Council’s Household Waste Recycling centres.
Used aluminium and plastic coffee, tea and hot chocolate pods can be collected and stored at home, then taken to a recycling centre and emptied loose into the clearly marked containers.
Bags and other packaging must not be included.
Plastic and aluminium pods must be separated, as they are recycled at different facilities.
All pods collected are recycled in the UK.
They are shredded to remove the coffee, with the plastic and aluminium used to make new products such as packaging, car components and building materials.
The coffee grounds are treated through anaerobic digestion to produce renewable energy (biogas) and a soil improver.
Councillor Jacqi Hodgson, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for waste services, said: ‘This makes it much easier to recycle them properly instead of throwing them away.
‘It is right that manufacturers are taking responsibility for funding this service and are ensuring that their products are recyclable and it helps reduce the amount of waste going for disposal.
‘I would just ask people to store their pods and bring them along when they’re already visiting a recycling centre, rather than making a special trip’.
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