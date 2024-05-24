AN AMERICAN delegation of women laid a wreath today (Friday) at a Dartmoor church built by US soldiers.
The Daughters of 1812 took part in an emotional ceremony at St Michael and All Angels Church in Princetown in memory of the US soldiers and sailors who built the church, along with French PoWs, as work parties when they were prisoners of war at Dartmoor Prison. Many of the PoWs were taken prisoner during skirmishes at sea as part of the 1812 war with Britain.
About 40 women are members of the National Society of United States Daughters of 1812, commonly known as the United States Daughters of 1812. This is a patriotic society headquartered in Washington, D.C dedicated to keeping alive the memory of all those involved from the US Revolution and the 1812 war. A separate 1812 committee has been active for 120 years raising money to keep the (non-operational) church in good condition as a memorial to the PoWs, some of whom died in prison and are buried in the prison cemetery.
Heading up the committee is Connie Grund who laid the wreath in the church and in the prison cemetery.
She said: “We, the national Society US Daughter of 1812 present this memorial wreath in honour and memory of all those that died for their country. Let us with proud and grateful hearts remember before God our beloved dead. This wreath is also presented in appreciation for the people of Princetown who have given their time, talent and dedication to the preservation of St Michael and All Angels Church. May we always be thankful for our unity in the common bonds of peace and friendship.”
She added: “This is an emotional visit for us which take place every ten years or so to keep the memories of the soldiers alive who fought for their country and then built this beautiful church. Although they did a long time ago, they live in our hearts and in the efforts and love that have gone into keeping it standing. St Michael’s has become a very fitting tribute to the soldiers and to the lasting friendship between our two countries.”
Although the church is rarely used for services, it is still consecrated and burials occasionally take place., so it is important to keep the grounds in order out of respect for those who visit.
The church is taken care of by the Churches Conservation Trust (CCT) who use donations from the Americans to restore the building which is under constant threat from the extreme climate and weather on a high location on Dartmoor. The trust works with Historic England, the Exeter Diocese and the community on maintaining the grounds and the fabric.
CCT Chief Executive Greg Pickup addressed the packed pews, saying the church was a symbol of hope which had been nurtured amid the death and despair of the past.
Hazel Williams, who leads a group of volunteer residents who have taken over the management of the church grounds, said: “It’s an honour to host such appreciative visitors. We’re all looking after the church to give it a future.”