An accident has been reported by Police at the A386 near Grenofen.
The road is closed in both directions with slow traffic due to an incident between Magpie Leisure Park (Horrabridge) and Anderton Lane (Whitchurch).
A Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently on the A386 at Horrabridge following a two-vehicle collision which was reported shortly after 7am.
“Two people have been taken to hospital, one of whom has sustained serious injuries.
“The road remains blocked while the incident is ongoing.”
Buses between Tavistock and Plymouth are being diverted or suspended while the road is closed. Passengers are being asked to check journey times on the Stagecoach app, and to allow extra time for journeys.
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