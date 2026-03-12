A road near Milton Abbot has been closed in both directions following an accident.
The accident involving two cars and a bus occurred on Old Greystone Hill (B3362) at around 6:50am today, specifically between Higher Edgcumbe Lane and the Bradstone turn-off, near Milton Abbot.
Devon and Cornwall Police have warned drivers of delays in the area and Devon Highways has advised drivers to find alternative routes.
An eyewitness posted on Facebook that several emergency vehicles are currently at the accident site.
UPDATE:
Police have confirmed that the the vehicles have been recovered and the road reopened at 10.40am.
One of the drivers has been reported to court for driving without due care.
