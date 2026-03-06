This year to celebrate the excitement and magic of stories World Book Day Horrabridge Primary School collaborated with Marjon University.
Every class had a morning of activities organised and run by Marjon trainee teachers.
The activities were based on a selection of different books from Paddington Bear to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
These activities involved scavenger hunts, potato printing, marmalade sandwich making, inventing a new chocolate bar for Willy Wonka and musical theatre performances.
Teacher Emily Friend said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed the morning that was filled with creative and inventive activities that helped bring stories alive.”
In the afternoon, the children came together in the hall for a special 'Reading Assembly' where the staff brought a handful of stories to life using a story that was created especially for this assembly.
In the evening, the children were invited back from Nursery-Year 6 to take part in a story telling/musical theatre workshop, also led by Marjon students. The evening workshops were based on Matilda the musical which 97 children took part in.
