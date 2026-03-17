The A386 at Horrabridge has re-opened and the traffic has returned to normal, according to Police information.
The road had been closed in both directions since the accident between Magpie Leisure Park (Horrabridge) and Anderton Lane (Tavistock).
A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently on the A386 at Horrabridge following a two-vehicle collision which was reported shortly after 7am.
“Two people have been taken to hospital, one of whom has sustained serious injuries.
“The road remains blocked while the incident is ongoing.”
Buses between Tavistock and Plymouth were being diverted or suspended while the road was closed. Passengers are being asked to check journey times on the Stagecoach app, and to allow extra time for journeys.
A spokesperson for Oakleys Coaches, who operate the local 55, 56 and 98 local bus services, said: “Service 55 is only serving Yelverton, Milton Coombe, Buckland Monachorum and Walkhampton.
“Service 56 is serving as usual with no issues at all. Service 98 is running as usual but is experiencing periods of delay around Horrabridge and Princetown due to the volume of traffic being diverted along this route.
“The service 55/56 could not begin operation this morning as it was stuck at the scene of the incident and had to wait for other traffic to clear so it could reverse away from the scene and turn around.
“As soon as the road reopens we will reinstate the full 55 service again; we have been told that the road is expected to reopen between 1pm and 2pm.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.