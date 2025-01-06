Brightley Road which has will be closed for a short period of time in March.
Okehampton Town Council announced earlier this week that this main route from Okehampton to Exbourne – the B3217 – will be closed from Wednesday, March 26 for a maximum of five days.
This is required for safety of engineers to carry out pole replacement.
The alternative route being suggested is via Crediton Road. the B3215, and then turning off on the A3072 to Sampford Courteney and Exbourne.
See the map below.
The road cancellations set for March (Okehampton Council)