She added: “We have friends and relatives that have had to move away from the parish of Calstock. If there were sufficient houses to buy or rent, moving would not have been necessary. A comment on the portal sums this up for us, ‘After growing up in Harrowbarrow and living in one of the miners’ cottages, I was lucky to have an idyllic childhood – I come from generations of a family who lived in the village from the 1800s and we were all blessed to feel safe and supported growing up there.