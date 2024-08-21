A TEN kilometre walk is being held once again at a Dartmoor beauty spot to raise funds for women affected by domestic abuse and violence.
Taking place around Burrator Reservoir near Yelverton, Trevi’s Warrior Woman Walk takes place on Sunday, October 5.
Hayley Everett, the head of fundraising and marketing, said: “This is our third annual event, and we are overwhelmed by the continued support of so many amazing women and girls.
“The walk is a fantastic opportunity to come together, enjoy some exercise, and raise vital funds for women affected by domestic abuse and violence.
“All our amazing warriors will receive a free T-shirt to wear ahead of the day and a triumphant warrior medal upon completion.
“This year’s Warrior Women Walk features four starting waves to accommodate the 750 walkers we hope to see. We can’t wait!”
Over the last two years, the walk has raised over £55,000 and attracted over 500 women. The funds support Trevi’s Sunflower Women’s Centre, Plymouth’s only women’s centre, offering a safe haven for over 700 women with complex needs, many of whom have experienced trauma and abuse.
Sunflower offers a wraparound therapeutic service for any woman in need in the city. This could include addictions, mental wellbeing, criminogenic behaviours, domestic abuse and social isolation.
This year, Trevi aims to reach 750 participants and raise over £50,000. The walk unites women affected by trauma, those advocating for a future free from violence, and those simply looking to enjoy a fun day out with friends.
Trevi supports more than 1,000 women who have been affected by domestic violence or abuse annually.
This year’s event is kindly sponsored by Plymouth City Bus, a long-time supporter of Trevi.
Jess Bolt, marketing manager at Plymouth City Bus, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Warrior Women Walk for the second year. The walk raises vital funds for Trevi, and we are proud to support the charity in any way we can.
“As well as sponsoring the walk, we are happy to provide shuttle buses on the day to enable participants to park and attend the walk easily.”