University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 38 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on September 10 was up from 26 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,356 people in hospital with Covid as of September 10.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 43% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 30 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to September 8.