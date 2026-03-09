Car parking fees are bringing in £200,000 of income to Dartmoor National Park Authority each year but it is seeking more money making assets and ideas to plug its shortfall in government funding.
Although a much larger area than Dartmoor, the Lake District National Park is making £1 million from car parking fees each year.
Dartmoor only has a small number of paying car parks – six – but whether there are more in the future will be a decision for the park authority which is about to enter a new era following the retirement this month of chief executive of 18 years Dr Kevin Bishop.
Former civil servant Tom Surrey will be taking over the helm and will have responsibility for implementing a new business plan.
Dr Bishop said DNPA had been very successful over the last few years in diversifying its income streams and its practical project work from Dartmoor’s Dynamic Landscapes to the Dartmoor Headwaters project were almost all funded by external sources through competitive funding bids.
But the park authority has been frustrated by its flat cash settlement from the government in recent years to pay for day to day services which has resulted in a real term cut of 54 per cent.
An authority meeting heard this week that in ‘cash terms,’ if the national park grant had kept pace with inflation it would now be worth more than £7.7million, but DNPA is anticipating receiving a revenue grant of £3.5 million in 2026/27.
Currently the grant accounts for 52 per cent of the total revenue income with the rest made up of car park charges and other fees and charges such as planning and donations from the Donate for Dartmoor scheme.
Park members approved a 2026/27 balanced budget on Friday based on a flat cash settlement with the potential use of earmarked reserves of £528,000 should it be needed to make up the shortfall.
