Residents of Tavistock are warmly invited to a special community celebration of people’s memories.
The event will celebrate a remarkable project that has preserved the memories and voices of more than 200 local people over the past 15 years.
Everyone is welcome to attend, particularly those who have taken part as storytellers or volunteers. Entry is free, but donations are welcome.
Fifteen years of the TASS LifeStories project, takes place between 1.30 pm and 3pm on Tuesday, March 17, at the Anchorage Centre, next to the bus station, Plymouth Road, Tavistock.
Visitors can hear stories, meet volunteers and participants, and find out how to help themselves.
The life stories project, supported by the National Lottery, collects memories, either in written or audio form and preserves them as an oral history, as an aid for those with dementia and as a record for families.
Simon Thompson, life stories volunteer, said: “If you enjoy local history, family memories, or a good story, this will be a fascinating evening celebrating Tavistock’s people and their remarkable lives.”
LifeStories began when volunteer Val Vines launched a TASS befriending service. Volunteers returning from visits spoke of the extraordinary memories of clients which Val realised should be preserved.
Simon said: “Have you ever wished you could hear your mum’s voice again? Or remember stories your grandfather told? For families whose relatives shared their memories with the Life Stories project, those voices and stories have been carefully recorded, transcribed and preserved.”
The stories have appeared in booklets, exhibitions and a radio play. Participants say Life Stories is deeply meaningful helping them reconnect with old friends, revisit their past and rediscover forgotten parts of their lives.
Projects include the histories of Dolvin Road and Tavistock Comprehensive School, and the new Preserving Precious Memories (of those with cognitive impairment and dementia). The next step is to create a digital archive.
