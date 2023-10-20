University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 35 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 15 was down from 48 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 4,173 people in hospital with Covid as of October 15.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 37% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 23 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to October 13.