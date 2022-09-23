University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust cares for 29 Covid-19 patients in hospital
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 29 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 21 was up from 16 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 38% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 21.
Across England there were 5,142 people in hospital with Covid as of September 21, with 145 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 3%.
The figures also show that 29 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to September 19. This was up from 18 in the previous seven days.