Civic leaders staged a one-minute silence earlier today to pay tribute to the courage of the Ukrainian people who continue to resist Russian armed forces one year after invading their country.
The event was staged outside Plymouth Guildhall where the Ukrainian flag has been flying throughout the year.
A short service accompanied the silence and the Lord Mayor of Plymouth Cllr Sue Dann gave a speech before the Bishop of Plymouth said a prayer for the Ukrainian people.
Members of the public joined representatives of the community in attending the poignant act of remembrance.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian flag flew on Tavistock's parish church today in recognition of the sacrifice of the country's people during the invasion.
Tonight Ukrainian refugees in West Devon will stage a candle-lit parade from 5.30pm tonight starting at Bedford Square and anyone is invited to attend.