She added “None of us Ukrainians who arrived in Tavistock in the spring of 2022 anticipated that the war would endure for more than a mere couple of months. None of us foresaw the extent to which it would shatter our lives and upend our world. So many families separated, for the first time. So many children sobbing into the night, longing for their fathers, schools and friends. So many mothers, consoling them, assuring that this is just a short break, just a temporary refuge, just one more month until we can return home. Despite the wounds of war we carried within, we found solace in knowing that here all will be well.