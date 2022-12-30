TWO Tamar Valley road closures will be taking place later on this month in Harrowbarrow and Calstock.
The first road closure will be School Road in Harrowbarrow. The road will be closed from January 16 at 9.30am until 2.30pm on January 18. The road is being closed for South West Water maintenance works.
The second road closure will be taking place on Church Hill in Calstock and will be running from January 19 from 8am until January 20 until 5pm. The road will be closed to allow for Network Rail to complete minor steel work repairs to underside of overbridge.
For both road closures emergency access will be maintained at all times.
For more information or updates about road closures visit: https://www.cormacltd.co.uk/roadworks-and-traffic