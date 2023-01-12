There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in West Devon.
A total of 110 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 12 (Thursday) – up from 108 on the week before.
They were among 13,329 deaths recorded across the South West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Devon.
A total of 178,133 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 12 (Thursday) – up from 177,037 last week.