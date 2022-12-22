There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in West Devon.
A total of 104 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on December 22 (Thursday) – up from 102 on December 15.
They were among 12,919 deaths recorded across the South West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Devon.
A total of 175,007 deaths were recorded throughout England by December 22 (Thursday) – up from 174,356 last week.