TWENTY homes with gardens and an open space are planned for land on the Cross Roads at Lewdown.
Property developer Viburnum has applied for planning permission (2384/23/FUL) has been lodged with West Devon Borough Council.
One resident has formally opposed the scheme, saying the same plan has already been sent to the planners twice before and turned down on the grounds that further development is not required.
The same objector also says the building work would lead to the disappearance of flocks of goldfinch, meadow pipit and other birds. The application follows th refusal dismissal at appeal for a scheme for 22 homes.
The site is near the school and next to a site where 17 homes are being built and the new homnes would by a road through this estate.
The homes would include seven ‘affordable’ dwellings. The applicant says the development would be ‘sustainable’ in that it is easily accessible to the pub, shop and post office in the village and does not require transport.
The homes would be two, three and four-bedroomed, for younger people, working families and older people who wish to keep a sense of ‘self-sufficiency’. and help meets a need for smaller homes in West Devon.
The revised scheme has also reduced the number of detached homes to 25 per cent of the planned homes, because there are already too many bigger homes in the parish.
Some will be bungalows. The developer says the new homes would not affect neighbours or the countryside. No objections are raised from the county highways department.
Retrospective planning permission is sought from West Devon Borough Council by Mr and Mrs Prout to convert a former shop into two flats at 2 Church Court in the Okehampton Conservation Area.
The changes (1709/23/FUL) are designed to preserve the historic significance and character of the site, ensuring it contributes to the heritage setting.
Other plans submitted to West Devon Borough Council include:
The instalation of a new renewable heating system with wood pellet boilers in a shipping containers and a grain/fuel silo to the rear of Unit A6 at North Road Industrial Estate in Okehampton. The applicant is Jamie Sluggett — at https://apps.westdevon.gov.uk//PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/232578.
Mr Haines has appliedfor consent for change of use at 7 East Street, Okehampton from A1 to A1 and C3. — https://apps.westdevon.gov.uk//PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/232277.
Permission is sought for a warehouse with parking at Plot A, Higher Stockley Mead in Okehampton — https://apps.westdevon.gov.uk//PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/232074