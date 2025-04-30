The BBC One show Sort Your Life Out is back and looking for families or shared households in the local area to take part in the next series.
The BAFTA-nominated series, fronted by Stacey Solomon, focuses on helping families declutter and reorganise their homes.
Solomon and a team of makeover experts assist participants in evaluating their possessions, encouraging them to let go of items they no longer need, and transform their living spaces into more functional and harmonious environments.
The series combines elements of home makeover, organisation, humour and personal storytelling to highlight the emotional and practical aspects of decluttering.
For more information email [email protected] or to apply online, please visit: www.optomen.com/sort-your-life-out or the BBC Take Part website.