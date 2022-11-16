Trophy trail comes to an end for Tavi
Action at Langsford Park as Tavistock are narrowly beaten by Hungerford Town. Photos by Chilly Pics Photography via Facebook.
Subscribe newsletter
ISUZU FA TROPHY
Tavistock 1
Hungerford Town 2
The Lambs just came up short in this entertaining game as they pushed their higher league opponents, Hungerford Town, all the way throughout the 90 minutes on Saturday, writes Eric Pinch.
Back into the line-up came captain Ben Cross to replace the injured Josh Robins with Warren Daw back from suspension.
The game got off to a fast start with both sides forcing corners within the opening minutes, Jake Evans hit the Lambs crossbar with Dan Roberts going close for the visitors and Tavy’s Ed Harrison shot straight at the keeper all in the first 10 minutes.
Chances went a begging throughout the remainder of the first half, Tavistock’s custodian Sam Borthwick saved from a Roberts’s effort then George Smith shot straight at the keeper. From a Hungerford corner the ball flashed right across the goal with no final touch.
A great chance for the Lambs on 38 minutes when from an Iestyn Harris long throw, Daw would head on for Josh Grant to fire just wide, moments later Grant would get to the by-line only to see his shot from an acute angle saved by Simon Grant.
A good second half start for the visitors as Borthwick tips an effort over the bar from Berry-Hargreaves, with Hungerford in the ascendancy forcing a couple of corners and free kicks that came to nothing. Another great chance for the Lambs as Ed Harrison and Tallan Burns combine to set up Grant but his effort goes high and wide of the mark.
The Crusaders would finally get the breakthrough on 65 minutes when from a cross Roberts’s strong header would deflect into the Lambs net.
The home side never gave up and on 80 minutes they deservedly drew level, Liam Prynn out wide, sends in the ball for it to find its way out to full back Harris to rifle in a blistering shot that flew past Grant.
The game was now finally balanced as the Lambs looked for a winner. Borthwick saved on the stroke of full time. With five minutes of added on time, the visitors struck in the 93rd minute as Ryan Jones finished off a fine move.
Disappointment for the Lambs but it was heads held high at the end.
Sovereign Wines Man of the Match was Iestyn Harris. This Saturday, November 26, sees Tavistock again on their travels with a trip into the Southampton area to take on AFC Totton.
A coach will be going for players and supporters leaving the Roborough Park and Ride at 8.15am and then Langsford Park at 8.30am. Names to Eric Pinch if not already done so 01822 616695/07970 052668.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |