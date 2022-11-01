Triple flagpole plan rejected for council HQ
Subscribe newsletter
A PROPOSAL to triple the number of flagpoles outside West Devon Borough Council’s HQ at Kilworthy Park has been thrown out after a neighbour expressed her horror at the proposal – and councillors backed her up.
WDBC’s development management and licensing committee voted seven to two not to go ahead with its own council’s planning application, which would see the single flagpole on the green dismantled, and three new flagpoles placed nearby, right alongside the car park at the front of the council offices.
Near neighbour Hilary Mole objected to the application on the grounds of noise and the impact on wildlife, saying there were two species of owl as well as birds and bats in the nearby trees.
The issue of unnecessary cost was also raised, and while it was said this was not a ‘planning matter’ councillors pledged to raise the issue within the council as this was the first time that councillors had heard anything about the flagpole plan from officers.
Ms Mole told the committee that she was unhappy with the proposal for the three eight-metre high flagpoles, which applicant WDBC said would ‘help the local authority to promote multiple corporate objectives or provide greater identity to the site itself without detracting from nearby heritage assets’.
She said: ‘My house is clear on the plan, I am only 20 metres away. Indeed there would be an unacceptable loss of amenity as a result of these proposals, noise and distubance.
‘Flagpoles mean flags and the flapping of three flags and the rattling of metal accessories and clinking of halyards would disturb me and my household greatly and pollute our night airs.’
She added that ‘there are two species of owls and many species of birds and bats in the area’ and asked whether they would be affected. She asked why ‘several flags could not be flown on the existing flagpole. There is also one further down the road on the corner with Quant Park which could be used’.
Chris Brook, the council’s director of place and enterprise, said more flagpoles were needed to allow additional flags to be flown at civic events, which this year have included Tavistock Pride, showing soldiarity with Ukraine, the death of the Queen and the proclamation of the new King.
‘The council has a community civic role, a really significant one and through the sad passing of the late monarch that was very much on display,’ he said.
‘The Union flag is important thing to have flying outside this building and it is quite surprising the strength of feeling around that being up, so when we had to lower it in order to show solidarity with our Ukrainian friends there were significant representation made to the council chief executive, quite aggressive representations.
‘If we were to fly the Union flag and the Ukrainian flag on below it that would be the worst insult we could possibly give to our Ukrainian friends.’
However, councillors felt it was not necessary to put up three more flagpoles to do this.
One suggestion, from Cllr Nicky Heyworth, was that they should have one extra flagpole to fly additional flags and keep the other where it is for the Union Flag to be flown every day.
Cllr Diana Moyse, meanwhile, said she felt the Ukrainians would understand if their flag was below the Union Flag ‘because it is our flag after all’. Another suggestion was to rig up a yard arm in the naval fasion at right angles on the flagpole to hang additional flags.
Cllr Caroline Mott, Cllr James Spettigue and Cllr Terry Pearce said they would be raising the issue of cost elsewhere, as the principle of whether flagpoles were needed had not been made public to councillors by council officers until this point.
Cllr Pearce was also very concerned about safety, as the new flags would be very close to the car park where delivery lorries reverse.
Cllr Tony Leech asked why a report stating that there would be no impact on wildlife from the new flagpoles had not been put to the committee. Concerns were also raised about the use of fibreglass for the flagpoles, rather than biodegradable wood.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |