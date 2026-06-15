Tributes have been paid to Breeze, the orphan Dartmoor hill pony foal who helped shape equine welfare practice while capturing hearts worldwide.
Breeze’s rescue story and photos with his giant teddy bear Buttons captured international attention and influenced how the the Mare and Foal Sanctuary charity and its partners care for horses and ponies with complex needs.
Breeze became well-known in the news and later on social platforms across the world, after photographs were shared showing him as a foal sleeping alongside a giant teddy bear called Buttons, used by staff to give him comfort and security while he received 24-hour care.
Breeze spent some time at the charity’s Yelverton Moorland Rescue Facility.
Yelverton team leader Lucy Jewell said: “Everyone at Yelverton is truly sorry and devastated to hear the news that Breeze is no longer with us. During his time at Yelverton he was a firm favourite for us all and was the pony who always made you smile. We will cherish our memories of him and forever hold him in our hearts.”
Despite the sanctuary’s work and more than a decade of skilled handling and training, Breeze’s early deprivation and hand rearing meant he was never suitable for rehoming.
He spent his life under the dedicated care of the sanctuary’s specialist teams, who adapted their facilities and approaches to give him the safest and happiest life possible.
Nikki Anstey, equine training lead at The Mare and Foal Sanctuary, said Breeze had a profound impact on how the charity works with ponies with complex issues.
“He was somewhat of an icon of the sanctuary,” she said. “He came to us as an extremely poorly little pony. He was not able to be socialised with other horses for an extended period due to his lack of immunity and had to be hand-reared. There were many sleepless nights, bottle feeding him every hour and having to lift him up and lay him down as he was so weak.
“His personality started shining through at a young age and he will always remain one of the most influential ponies that I have ever encountered in my career at the sanctuary. We always had an understanding, and he was incredibly loving and affectionate, despite his complex behavioural needs. I don’t think any horse, or person, could have ever taught me as much as he did.”
Sally Burton, head of equine expertise at the charity, said: “Our teams adapted the environment around him, used the latest evidence on behaviour and welfare, and brought in external specialists when needed. Breeze pushed us all to raise our standards, to think differently about how we support horses and ponies with complex needs, and to champion good practice across the wider equine sector.”
Staff at the sanctuary have thanked supporters, saying that donations have made it possible for them to give safe, meaningful lives to horses and ponies who may not have survived without specialist care and understanding.
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