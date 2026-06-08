Plans are being drawn up to reduce the high number of crashes on a dangerous stretch of the A386 south of Tavistock.
The news comes only days after a motorcyclist was seriously injured on the stretch between Yelverton and the outskirts of Plymouth.
The A386 has a higher than average rate of road accidents causing serious injuries or deaths, especially for the type of road. Most accidents on the stretch were on Roborough Down, nearest to Plymouth. Last Friday’s accident (June 5) was south of Yelverton, near the Buckland Abbey turning.
This is just the latest serious incident. Two motorcyclists died after two separate accidents on Roborough Down in 2025 and several drivers have been injured in the past five years.
The road has been targeted by a road safety partnership called Vision Zero South West, including emergency services and highways professionals, which aims to dramatically reduce accident fatalities and injuries through lower speed limits and reducing highway hazards.
Inspector Daniel Jones, of West Devon Police, said: “Our experience and research shows there are certain routes with a higher than average collision rate, such as the A386.
“By working with our partners in a targeted approach we have in place plans to improve the passive (physical) safety of this road.
“This includes, in consultation with Devon County Council, a plan to introduce a reduced speed limit between Yelverton and Woolwell. It’s unarguable excess speed increases the likely severity of injury when collisions occur.”
He added: “Later this year with excellent collaboration from landowners, we’ll be looking to have vegetation removed to improve sight-lines. And we are working closely with businesses opening onto the road, to further enhance visibility for road users.”
He urged drivers to drive responsibly and keep other road users in mind at all times. He pledged that police and partner efforts to further decrease the toll of deaths and injuries on the area’s roads ‘will not waver’.
Inspector Jones continued: “Our thoughts remain with those who have lost loved ones in a road traffic collision.
“Officers in West Devon and across the two counties will continue enforcing the laws to keep all road users safe. This is another part of the collaboration in reducing casualties, and the final key part is that drivers must do their part and not be complacent or reckless.“
Excessive speed, driving while distracted, such as by using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and not being medically fit to drive are the chief causes of deaths and serious injuries.
Insp Jones said: “Drivers should expect to be robustly dealt with for any of these offences, but please remember that we are doing this to prevent avoidable tragedies.”
Vision Zero South West is a collaboration between 17 organisations including Devon & Somerset and Cornwall fire services, the ambulance service, local authorities, NHS trusts, air ambulance charities, National Highways and police and crime commissioners.
If drivers have witnessed dangerous driving and captured it on their dashcam, they can report it to police through Operation Snap. Find out more about Operation Snap at this link: https://tinyurl.com/bp5v7k6r
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