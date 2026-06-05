Drivers are warned of delays after a crash which has closed the A386 near Yelverton today, Friday, June 5.
Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision near Yelverton involving a motorcyclist who has been taken to hospital. Traffic is queuing on the A386 which is currently closed in both directions between the Buckland Monachorum junction across the old airfield (off the big roundabout), at Yelverton, to the granite rock on the old airfield.
A Devon & Cornwall Police spokesman said: “Officers were called just before 12.30pm today following the collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A386 between Roborough Down and Yelverton. Paramedics are also on scene.
“The male motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries and is being taken to hospital.
“Police have closed the road between Yelverton roundabout and the Crapstone/Buckland Monachorum junction. The road is expected to remain closed for some time.”
The situation is ongoing and drivers are advised to find alternative routes to Plymouth and anywhere in between.
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