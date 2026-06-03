Three people have lost their lives in the Royal Navy helicopter crash near Okehampton, the MOD have confirmed.
The Ministry of Defence said: "It is with deep sadness that we can confirm three members of the Royal Navy have died during a helicopter training exercise.”
The crash happened in a field close to the Sourton Junction with the A30, a few miles west of Okehampton at about 4am this morning, Wednesday, June 3.
The first pictures of the crash reveal a Royal Navy Merlin helicopter almost completely destroyed.
First Sea Lord and Chief of the Royal Navy General Sir Gwyn Jenkins said: “I am deeply saddened to share the news that three crew members onboard a Royal Navy Merlin Mk4 helicopter have died after it crashed in the early hours of this morning near Sourton, Devon.
“I know this will come as a huge shock to all in our Naval community, and my deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and loved ones impacted by this tragedy.
“I would like to thank Devon and Cornwall Police and the search and rescue teams who responded to the incident this morning.
“An investigation is underway and further updates will be provided in due course.”
Local emergency teams are at the scene. The slip road past the services going eastbound onto the A30 remains closed, the Highways Agency has confirmed. A section with of the A368 northbound is also closed.
The Shell garage at Sourton remains closed and the scene sealed off.
The helicopter crashed in a field just north of the service station.
Locals in Okehampton reported hearing the sound of a helicopter in the night. One person staying on a campsite close by later heard three explosions.
Police said in a statement: “Police were notified at approximately 3.45am this morning, Wednesday 3 June, following reports of a crash involving a Royal Navy helicopter in a field at Sourton Down, near Okehampton in Devon.
“The incident resulted in a multi-agency response with emergency services still on scene. The Ministry of Defence are also in attendance.
“Several road closures remain in place in the area, including around the A386 and at the A30 Sourton Cross slip road and services area.
“ Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible and seek alternative routes. Enquiries remain ongoing at the scene.
“We are asking for people not to post videos and images online but instead share with police. Any information can be reported to us via 101 or by our website quoting log 67 03/06/26.“
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