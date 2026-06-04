The Vicar of Okehampton, the Rev’d Claire Reynolds, has spoken about the shock of the local community following a Royal Navy helicopter crash near the town in which three serving personnel were killed.
The crash happened in the early hours of yesterday, Wednesday, June 3 in a field in Sourton, a few miles west of Okehampton.
Rev’d Reynolds said: “Okehampton is shocked and saddened by these events. The town has close ties with the armed forces with Okehampton camp just being on the edge of town.
“Our deepest sympathy to all affected, our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends. And we give thanks for the amazing emergency services, for all the help they have given, and for those involved at the scene.”
Rev’d Reynolds said St James’ Chapel in the centre of Okehampton would be open during the daytime for prayer and that prayers for the victims and their families had been said at the morning communion service today, Thursday, June 4.
The helicopter was on a training exercise over Dartmoor when the crash happened.
The Bishop of Exeter, the Rt. Rev’d Dr Mike Harrison, who has two adult children serving in the armed forces, said: “I am very sorry to hear of the tragic accident in which three members of the Royal Navy lost their lives in the last 24 hours.
“The Royal Navy’s presence and activity is deeply entwined with the life of this county of Devon and we grieve with the families and friends for the loss of these three lives. Our thoughts and prayers are very much with the bereaved both now and in the coming days and weeks.”
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